Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy has announced that his new (triple) solo album Twilight Override will be released by dBpm Records on September 25.

Hear four songs from it – “One Tiny Flower”, “Out In The Dark”, “Stray Cats In Spain” and “Enough” – below:

Twilight Override was recorded and self-produced by Tweedy at his Chicago studio, The Loft, with musicians including James Elkington, Sima Cunningham, Macie Stewart, Liam Kazar, and Tweedy’s children Spencer and Sammy.

“When you choose to do creative things, you align yourself with something that other people call God,” writes Tweedy. “And when you align yourself with creation, you inherently take a side against destruction. You’re on the side of creation. And that does a lot to quell the impulse to destroy. Creativity eats darkness.

“Sort of an endless buffet these days – a bottomless basket of rock bottom. Which is, I guess, why I’ve been making so much stuff lately. That sense of decline is hard to ignore, and it must be at least a part of the shroud I’m trying to unwrap. The twilight of an empire seems like a good enough jumping-off point when one is jumping into the abyss.

“Twilight sure is a pretty word, though. And the world is full of happy people in former empires, so maybe that’s not the only source of this dissonance. Whatever it is out there (or in there) squeezing this ennui into my day, it’s fucking overwhelming. It’s difficult to ignore. Twilight Override is my effort to overwhelm it right back. Here are the songs and sounds and voices and guitars and words that are an effort to let go of some of the heaviness and up the wattage on my own light. My effort to engulf this encroaching nighttime (nightmare) of the soul.”

Pre-order Twilight Override here and peruse the tracklisting below:

Disc 1

One Tiny Flower Caught Up in the Past Parking Lot Forever Never Ends Love Is for Love Mirror Secret Door Betrayed Sign of Life Throwaway Lines

Disc 2

KC Rain (No Wonder) Out in the Dark Better Song New Orleans Over My Head (Everything Goes) Western Clear Skies Blank Baby No One’s Moving On Feel Free

Disc 3

Lou Reed Was My Babysitter Amar Bharati Wedding Cake Stray Cats in Spain Ain’t It a Shame Twilight Override Too Real This Is How It Ends Saddest Eyes Cry Baby Cry Enough

Jeff Tweedy has also announced a show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on Feburary 20, 2026, as part of a European solo tour – full dates and ticket details here.