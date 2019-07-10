Watch Neil Young play “On The Beach” for the first time in 45 years

He warms up for Hyde Park by dusting off a classic

Neil Young and Promise Of The Real have been touring Europe this week, ahead of their co-headline show with Bob Dylan at London’s Hyde Park on Friday (July 12).

Last night in Antwerp, Young stunned the crowd by playing “On The Beach” – a song he hasn’t played in full-band electric form since CSNY’s 1974 tour. Watch fan footage below:

Other songs aired at at Antwerp’s Sportpaleis included “Mr Soul”, “Old Man” and “Unknown Legend”. Watch footage of all those below and peruse the setlists from Young’s European jaunt here.

