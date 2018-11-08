Watch highlights from Joni Mitchell’s 75th birthday tribute concert

Mitchell herself joined James Taylor, Graham Nash, Chaka Khan, Kris Kristofferson and many more on-stage

Over the last two nights (November 6 and 7) at LA’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, a panoply of music stars have been covering Joni Mitchell songs for her 75th birthday.

Participants included James Taylor, Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Chaka Khan, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Los Lobos, Graham Nash, Seal and Rufus Wainwright.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Mitchell herself joined the throng on-stage last night for an encore of “Big Yellow Taxi”. Watch some of the highlights below:

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.