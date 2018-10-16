December 2018

Bob Dylan, Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy and Marianne Faithfull are all in the new issue of Uncut, on sale on October 18.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Dylan is on the cover, and inside, we present the definitive review of the latest in the Bootleg Series, More Blood, More Tracks, alongside the full, astonishing story of Dylan’s 1975 masterpiece. We talk to key players from the original sessions in both New York and Minneapolis and learn, “Something was flowing through him…”

Our free CD this month is a stunning compilation of the best of Bob Dylan‘s Bootleg Series, including a previously unreleased track.

In a tumultuous 1968, the Small Faces somehow managed to squeeze out concept album Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake – Uncut tracks down the survivors to hear tales of riverbank hijinks, communal living and “extremely spiritual people”.

We meet Wilco‘s Jeff Tweedy to discuss his new upcoming solo album, his splendid memoir and reconnecting with his 14-year-old self: “I feel a deep kinship with that kid. I’m lucky I didn’t kill him.”

Marianne Faithfull‘s excellent new album Negative Capability is our album of the month, and the singer discusses the creation of the record in a Q&A with our expansive review. “A lot of my friends croaked in the last few years,” Faithfull says, “and I felt I had to write about it. I always write about what’s going on.”

Elsewhere, Uncut heads to three countries in three days with Californian singer and songwriter Moses Sumney, to hear about his extraordinary new EP, his formative influences and relentlessly pushing against the status quo. “If you ever fully feel like you know what you’re doing,” he tells us, “then you should probably quit.”

The Psychedelic Furs tell their story, from Matt Vinyl & The Undercoats to morphing into saturnine superheroes: “It was like being in The Beatles,” they explain. Meanwhile, Jon Spencer takes us through his catalogue in our Album By Album feature, and Sister Sledge recall the creation of “Thinking Of You”.

Jeff Goldblum answers your questions in our An Audience With feature, while our Instant Karma section includes REM, The Who, Klaus Voormann, Ace Of Cups and Circuit Des Yeux. Brix Smith outlines the records that changed her life in our My Life In Music piece this month.

In our expansive reviews section, we look at new offerings from Thom Yorke, The Wave Pictures, Ty Segall, Dead Can Dance, David Crosby and more, and archive releases from The Beatles, Fleet Foxes, Mott The Hoople, David Byrne, Terry Callier, The Staple Singers and more. In the live arena, we catch Spiritualized and Janelle Monae, and review films including Suspiria, A Star Is Born, and Orson Welles‘s swansong on DVD; meanwhile, we also look at new books from Leonard Cohen and Beastie Boys.

The new issue of Uncut, dated December 2018, is out on October 18.

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.