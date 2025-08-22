The Smiths‘ Mike Joyce is releasing a memoir, The Drums, through New Modern on November 6.

Says Joyce, “I’ve been asked numerous times, ‘What was it like being in The Smiths?’ That’s one hell of a question to answer! On most occasions, my answer’s been, ‘Have you got a couple of days to spare?’ It felt like going into any detail to explain what it was really like would be impossible. The only way it seems to do that would be to commit to paper. It’s been quite a journey going back forty years to re-live some of the experiences encountered during my time with the band. I hope readers feel I’ve answered that question.”

Adds Pete Selby, managing director of New Modern: “As the self-confessed biggest Smiths fan in the world, Mike is able to reflect on his time with the band through the eyes of a passionate, loving observer as well as being a trusted and irreverent chronicler of those five astonishing years when he was the backbone of one of the greatest groups of all time.”

Joyce’s memoir comes in hardback, ebook and audio.