Peter Jackson is creating a new episode of the TV series

The Beatles‘ Anthology series is being revisited on screen, on record and in print.

The original eight-part Anthology documentary series was first broadcast in November 1995 across eight episodes. A restoration of the series has been overseen by Apple Corps’ production team, working with Peter Jackson’s Wingnut Films & Park Road Post teams along with Giles Martin, who has created new audio mixes for the majority of the featured music.

The series has been expanded to include a new, ninth episode, created from previously unseen behind-the-scenes footage of Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr coming together around the release of the original series. The series streams exclusively on Disney+ Beginning November 26.

The new edition features expanded episodes on Disney+ and a new volume of the companion albums

The three-volume Anthology Collection, originally curated by George Martin and now remastered by Giles Martin, has also been expanded to include Anthology 4.

This new volume includes 13 previously unreleased demos and session recordings and other rare recordings. It also includes new mixes of The Beatles’ Anthology-associated hit singles: “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love”, given new life by their original producer, Jeff Lynne, using de-mixed John Lennon vocals.

Both new mixes are placed alongside the band’s most recent UK No. 1 hit single, 2023’s “Now And Then”.

Across all the Anthology albums, there are 191 tracks which will be released on November 21 by Apple Corps Ltd./UMR for digital purchase and streaming, and in deluxe 12LP 180-gram vinyl and 8CD box sets.

Both box sets include the original sleeve notes for Anthology 1, 2 and 3; the new Anthology 4 includes track notes written by Kevin Howlett and an introduction compiled from 1996 interviews recorded with The Beatles’ close friend and adviser Derek Taylor. The Beatles Store’s exclusive editions for both box sets add four 12-inch band photo art cards in a numbered envelope.

Pre-save The Beatles Anthology digital audio collection and pre-order the 12LP vinyl and 8CD box sets here.

The Anthology book is also being reissued

Finally, the 25th Anniversary Edition of The Beatles Anthology book will be released on October 14 by Apple Corps Ltd. and Chronicle Books. The bestselling 368-page book is illustrated with more than 1,300 photos, documents, artwork and other memorabilia from the band’s archives.

The Beatles Anthology book is available for pre-order here.