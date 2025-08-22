Bruce Springsteen has released a rare Born To Run outtake, “Lonely Night In The Park“, to mark the album’s 50th anniversary.

You can hear the track below.

Tracked during the Record Plant sessions for Born To Run, and heavily considered for album inclusion at the time, “Lonely Night In The Park” can now enjoy it’s first official release.

Featuring Springsteen with The E Street Band, the release is accompanied by a selection of rare photographs from Eric Meola’s Born To Run album cover shoot, which you can see below.

Photo: Eric Meola Photo: Eric Meola Photo: Eric Meola Photo: Eric Meola Photo: Eric Meola

