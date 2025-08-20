The Replacements are reissuing Let It Be as an expanded, deluxe edition.

The group’s 1984 album is reappearing, remastered, alongside a host of live and studio rarities, some previously unreleased, on October 24.

The extra material includes Goodnight! Go Home!, a live set from Chicago‘s Cubby Bear venue from that year, while Live At City Gardens, a set recorded at a Trenton punk venue is available only via the Rhino website.

To go with the announcement, The Replacements have released an alternative version of “Androgynous”, complete with different vocal take and a longer piano intro – listen to the track here.

The tracklist for the 4LP version of Let It Be (Deluxe Edition) is:

1 I Will Dare

2 Favorite Thing

3 We’re Comin’ Out

4 Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out

5 Androgynous

6 Black Diamond

7 Unsatisfied

8 Seen Your Video

9 Gary’s Got A Boner

10 Sixteen Blue

11 Answering Machine

12 Gary’s Got A Boner (Alternate Version)

13 Favorite Thing (Alternate Version)

14 Perfectly Lethal

15 Temptation Eyes

16 Who’s Gonna Take Us Alive

17 Heartbeat, It’s A Lovebeat

18 Answering Machine (Home Demo #1)

19 Answering Machine (Home Demo #2)

20 Street Girl (Takes 1 and 2)

21 Sixteen Blue (Alternate Version)

22 Unsatisfied (Full Length Version)

23 Androgynous (Alternate Version)

24 20th Century Boy

25 Hey Good Lookin’ (Live)

26 Can’t Hardly Wait (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

27 Left In The Dark (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

28 Unsatisfied (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

29 I Will Dare (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

30 Favorite Thing (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

31 Kids Don’t Follow (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

32 Run It (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

33 Color Me Impressed (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

34 Hayday (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

35 Nowhere Is My Home (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

36 Love You Till Friday (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

37 Help Me Rhonda/G.T.O. (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

38 Takin’ A Ride (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

39 Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

40 Gary’s Got A Boner (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

41 Johnny’s Gonna Die (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

42 Can’t Get Enough (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

43 I’m In Trouble (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

44 Don’t Ask Why (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

45 Take Me Down To The Hospital (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

46 Shiftless When Idle (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

47 Mr. Whirly (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

48 Hitchin’ A Ride (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

49 Black Diamond (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

50 20th Century Boy (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

51 Go (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

52 Gimme Noise (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)

53 White And Lazy (Live at Cubby Bear, Chicago, IL, March, 1984)