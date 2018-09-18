Watch Cat Power performing Rihanna’s “Stay”

The song features on her new album Wanderer, out October 5

Cat Power has released a performance video for her cover of Rihanna’s “Stay”.

The song features on her new album Wanderer, due to be released by Domino on October 5. Watch the video below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

You can read an extensive, career-spanning interview with Cat Power in the new issue of Uncut, in shops on Thursday (September 20) or available to order online now by following this link.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with David Bowie on the cover. The issue also comes with two exclusive Bowie art prints, including one previously unseen image. We pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, while elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on John Lennon, Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Cat Power, John Grant, Blondie, Connan Mockasin, Billy Gibbons, Family, Stereolab and many more. Our free 15-track CD has been exclusively curated by Sub Pop and includes tracks by J Mascis, The Afghan Whigs, Mudhoney, Luluc, Low and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.