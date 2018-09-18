David Bowie, John Lennon, Cat Power and Aretha Franklin all feature in the new issue of Uncut, dated November 2018 and out on September 20.

Bowie is on the cover, and inside we present the untold story of his superstar 1980s. Friends, confidants and collaborators recall “survivor’s guilt”, island hopping with Iggy Pop and disappearing stage props.

“Looking back at that period, you might even think Bowie was ahead of his time,” says Carlos Alomar. “It’s just that people weren’t ready to receive the message…”

Our Bowie celebrations continue as issue also comes with two free exclusive, frame-ready art prints – including one previously unseen image!

Uncut also present an exclusive extract from the upcoming book commemorating John Lennon‘s Imagine album – included here are unseen photographs and eyewitness accounts from the sessions.

Cat Power takes us through her recorded work to date, from 1995’s Dear Sir to 2018’s Wanderer, recalling collaborations with Jim White, Teenie Hodges and more along the way. “It was very tense at first,” she explains, remembering her early recording sessions. “These were my secrets…”

We also pay tribute to Aretha Franklin, and discuss how she empowered America, while some of her close collaborators remember their time working with the Queen Of Soul.

Uncut heads to the wilds of Cornwall, where John Grant is preparing to release a spendid new album, Love Is Magic. There are synths, rollercoasters and, as the notoriously self-critical singer-songwriter tells us, a renewed sense of purpose. “Maybe I do risk alienating the audience,” he muses.

A year on from Tom Petty‘s death, Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell recalls the life and times of his beloved friend and bandmate. Meanwhile, Family discuss the making of “The Weaver’s Answer”, while ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons answers your questions in our An Audience With feature and David Crosby reveals the songs and albums that have shaped his life.

In our reviews section, we take a close look at new records from Connan Mockasin, Elvis Costello, Julia Holter, Phosphorescent, Kurt Vile, Anna St Louis and more, and archival releases from Stereolab, The Groundhogs, John Lennon, Cocteau Twins, Felt, The House Of Love and a host of others.

Led Zeppelin, Blondie, Boygenius and Lonnie Holley all feature in our Instant Karma section, while our DVD & Films section includes New Order, Lodge 49, First Man and Climax. Live, we catch Kamasi Washington and review End Of The Road festival.

Our free CD this month celebrates 30 years of Sub Pop Records with a look at the cream of their current roster – from Low, Sleater-Kinney, The Afghan Whigs and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever to Jo Passed, Loma and Luluc and more.

