Watch Bruce Springsteen bring solo version of “The River” to Colbert

Bruce Springsteen was a musical guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert earlier this week (October 25) – see his solo performance of “The River” below.

The Boss was on the show to promote his upcoming concert film No Nukes, which contains never-before released performances from the band’s Madison Square Garden MUSE benefit concerts in 1979.

The concerts were held between September 21-22 at the iconic New York venue when The Boss was between his fourth and fifth studio albums, Darkness On The Edge Of Town and The River.

After sharing footage of the live debut of The River track “Sherry Darling” from the film a few weeks back, Springsteen has now taken to late-night TV to talk about the film and perform that album’s lauded title track.

Watch the solo acoustic performance of “The River” and see Springsteen chatting with Colbert below:

Here's a special performance from @springsteen as he sings “The River” on The Late Show! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/aj2mhJVh0g — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 26, 2021

.@springsteen shares what his song “The River” means to him 40 years after writing it. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/UOzeNkGJXY — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 26, 2021

The new film, whose official title is Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts, was edited by longtime Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny from the original 16mm film alongside remixed audio from Bob Clearmountain.

It’s released worldwide digitally in HD on November 16, followed by physical formats (CD and DVD, CD with Blu-Ray and vinyl) on November 23. Pre-order here.

Zimny said of the work: “A few years ago, I started re-examining the filmed archives for Bruce and the Band’s appearances at the No Nukes concerts of 1979. I quickly realised that these were the best performances and best filming from the Band’s legendary Seventies, and dedicated myself to bringing out the full potential of the footage.”

Meanwhile, handwritten lyrics to Springsteen songs “Thunder Road”, “For You”, and “Night” are set to go under the hammer at auction this week (October 28).