Watch a video for Bruce Springsteen’s new song, “Ghosts”

It's the latest single from Letter To You, due Oct 23

Sam Richards
Credit: Danny Clinch

Album

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Robin Pecknold's tide-like ruminations on ageing, loss and uncertain times
Blogs

PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles and more star in the new Uncut

In this issue, John Fogerty talks about the influence that one of his favourite bands had on Creedence Clearwater...
Features

The 10th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

William Tyler, New Order, Todd Rundgren, Gwenifer Raymond and much more
Blogs

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to the Grateful Dead

Meeting your heroes can be disappointing. As you’ll read in our new Ultimate Music Guide, when Melody Maker’s Steve...
As previously announced, Bruce Springsteen will release his new album, Letter To You – backed by The E Street Band – on October 23.

Now you can watch a video for the latest single “Ghosts”, featuring footage of The E Street Band tracking the song in the studio, interspersed with archival snapshots of Springsteen’s earliest years as a musician in local bands like The Castiles:

“’Ghosts’ is about the beauty and joy of being in a band and the pain of losing one another to illness and time,” says Springsteen. “’Ghosts’ tries to speak to the spirit of the music itself, something none of us owns but can only discover and share together. In The E Street Band it resides in our collective soul, powered by the heart.”

Letter To You is available to pre-order here.

PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
