Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band announce new album, Letter To You

Bruce Springsteen‘s new studio album with the E Street Band, Letter To You, will be released by Columbia Records on October 23.
You can hear the title song below:
The album was recorded at Springsteen’s home studio in New Jersey over five days. It has been produced by Springsteen and Ron Aniello.
The tracklisting for Letter To You is:
One Minute You’re Here
Letter To You
Burnin’ Train
Janey Needs A Shooter
Last Man Standing
The Power Of Prayer
House Of A Thousand Guitars
Rainmaker
If I Was The Priest
Ghosts
Song For Orphans
I’ll See You In My Dreams
The album is available to pre-order by clicking here.