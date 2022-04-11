U2, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John and more share messages for Stand Up For Ukraine campaign

U2’s Bono and Edge, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are among the litany of artists mounting Global Citizen’s new Stand Up For Ukraine campaign – billed by the organisation as “the world’s largest social media rally for refugee relief” – sharing messages in support of and solidarity for Ukrainian peoples.

It came ahead of a summit held Saturday (April 9), with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau co-hosting the main conference alongside European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen. According to the campaign’s website, Global Citizen aim to raise billions of dollars to fund “UN agencies that are part of the flash appeal as well as GlobalGiving, which gives money to 30+ grassroots organizations in the [Ukrainian] region”.

“Refugees in Ukraine and around the world need our help now,” Springsteen said in his video message, shared to Instagram Friday (April 8) with the hashtag #StandUpForUkraine. “Join all of us on E Street, and Global Citizen, as we stand up for Ukraine and stand up for those displaced globally, because everyone deserves safe and humane living conditions.”

For their contribution, Bono and Edge shared an acoustic performance of U2’s anthemic 2000 song “Walk On”. In an accompanying statement, they wrote: “The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom – and for ours – in the face of unspeakable violence and an unjust invasion. More than four million people, mostly women and children, have had to flee for their lives – a population nearly the size of Ireland.”

“We are devastated to see the suffering of people in Ukraine as this conflict unfolds,” Elton John expressed in his post. “Two decades ago, we pledged to raise awareness and provide support for people living with HIV in Ukraine through [the Elton John AIDS Foundation]. They, and so many more, need our help now more than ever.”

Others pledging their support for the initiative include Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Celine Dion and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Have a look at some of the Stand Up For Ukraine messages below:

The Stand Up For Ukraine initiative is one of dozens being launched in recent weeks to support Ukrainian refugees. Last week, Pink Floyd released their first new music in almost 30 years to aid the nation’s relief efforts, while War Child re-released several classic albums by the likes of Paul McCartney, David Bowie and Coldplay to help raise money for children affected by the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Meanwhile, Portishead, IDLES and Billy Nomates have been announced to perform at a special War Child concert in Bristol, taking place at the city’s O2 Academy on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2). All donations will help the unfolding crisis in Ukraine, while matched funding from the UK government will go to Yemen, where millions of children are also in need of protection from conflict.