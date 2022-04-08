Portishead, IDLES and Billy Nomates to play special Bristol War Child concert for Ukraine

Portishead, IDLES and Billy Nomates have been announced to perform at a special War Child concert in Bristol for Ukraine.

They will be joined by Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs and Wilderman for the HELP! gig at the city’s O2 Academy on Bank Holiday Monday on May 2.

Tickets will only be available through a £10 prize draw, which is made starting 12pm on April 7 until April 25, when all winners will be chosen at random. Ticket details can be found here.

All donations will help the unfolding crisis in Ukraine, and match funding from the UK government will also go to Yemen where millions of children are also in need of protection from conflict.

“We are really pleased to be able to support the people of Ukraine by performing a few songs at this event in collaboration with the amazing War Child charity,” said Portishead, who will be performing their first and only concert in seven years.

“We have been kindly invited to play this show for the benefit of War Child. Please donate or sign up to this charity. We believe that nobody should endure war, especially children. Thank you,” added IDLES frontman Joe Talbot.

Heavy Lungs lead vocalist Danny Nedelko who hails from Ukraine and is the subject of IDLES track of the same name, also said: “Hailing originally from Odessa, this is a cause very close to my heart. It’s incredibly special being a part of this show. We are going to bring our absolute best.”

The show is the latest to feature contributions from artists trying to help the Ukrainian people amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country.

New Order recently launched a new official t-shirt in aid of the British Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal, while The Cure launched a new charity t-shirt and Massive Attack announced plans to sell off new artwork in aid of the cause.

The Concert For Ukraine benefit show also aired on ITV on Tuesday (March 29) in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee’s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. It featured performances from Ed Sheeran, Manic Street Preachers, Anne-Marie and more.

The concert raised over £12million, with the figure expected to keep rising. It was expected to bring in around £3million in funds.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.