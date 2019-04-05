Traffic unveil career-spanning vinyl box set

The Studio Albums 1967-74 to be released on May 17

Traffic have revealed details of their first ever career-spanning vinyl box set.



The Studio Albums 1967-74 will be released by UMG/Island on May 17. It contains vinyl reproductions of Mr. Fantasy (1967), Traffic (1968), John Barleycorn Must Die (1970), The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys (1971), Shoot Out at the Fantasy Factory (1973) and When the Eagle Flies (1974).

The LPs have been remastered from the original tapes and presented in their original and highly collectable ‘first’ Island pressing form (gatefold sleeves, pink eye labels etc). The set also includes a related and facsimile promo poster for each album.

You can pre-order The Studio Albums 1967-74 here.

