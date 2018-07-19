Tracklist revealed for new David Bowie boxset, Loving The Alien (1983 – 1988)

Contains a 'new' version of Never Let Me Down

The tracklisting has been revealed for David Bowie: Loving The Alien (1983 – 1988), the fourth in a series of box sets spanning Bowie’s career from 1969 onwards.

The follow-up to the awarding winning and critically acclaimed David Bowie: Five Years (1969 – 1973), David Bowie: Who Can I Be Now? (1974 – 1976) and David Bowie: A New Career In A New Town (1977 – 1982) will be released on October 12 by Parlophone Records and will contain a brand new production of the 1987 album, Never Let Me Down.

The new Uncut is in sjops now or available to buy online – with no delivery charges – here.

Released as 11 CDs and across 15 albums – as well as a digital download – the box set features all of the material officially released by Bowie between 1983 and 1988.

The box includes the three studio albums he released during this period – Let’s Dance, Tonight and Never Let Me Down.

It also features a never before released live album recorded in Vancouver in 1983 on the Serious Moonlight tour, the vinyl debut of Glass Spider (Live In Montreal 1987) album and Dance – an album comprising 12 contemporaneous remixes some of which are appearing on CD and vinyl for the first time.

Re:Call 4 collects remastered contemporary single versions, non-album singles, album edits, b-sides and songs featured on soundtracks such as Labyrinth, Absolute Beginners and When The Wind Blows.

The box also contains Never Let Me Down (2018) – a new production of the 1987 album produced by Mario McNulty and featuring drummer Sterling Campbell, guitarists Reeves Gabrels and David Torn and bassist Tim Lefebvre. Nico Muhly has handled the string arrangements.

The box sets will be accompanied by a book: 128 pages in the CD box and 84 in the vinyl set.

Here’s how the sets break down:

LP Box Set:

88 Page hardback book

Let’s Dance (remastered) (1LP)

Serious Moonlight (Live ’83) (previously unreleased) (2LP)*

Tonight (remastered) (1LP)

Never Let Me Down (remastered) (1LP)

Never Let Me Down (2018) (previously unreleased) (2LP – side 4 is etched)*

Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87) (previously unreleased on vinyl) (3LP)*

Dance (2LP)*

Re:Call 4 (non-album singles, edits, single versions, b-sides and soundtrack music) (remastered) (3LP)*

* Exclusive to ‘Loving The Alien (1983-1988) LP box’

CD Box Set:

128 Page hardback book

Let’s Dance (remastered) (1CD)

Serious Moonlight (Live ’83) (previously unreleased) (2CD)

Tonight (remastered) (1CD)

Never Let Me Down (remastered) (1CD)

Never Let Me Down 2018 (previously unreleased) (1CD)*

Glass Spider (Live Montreal ’87) (2CD)

Dance (1CD)*

Re:Call 4 (non-album singles, edits, single versions, b-sides and soundtrack music) (remastered) (2CD)*

* Exclusive to ‘Loving The Alien (1983-1988)’

Re:Call 4 (non-album singles, single versions, b-sides and soundtrack music) (remastered)*

* Set exclusives

‘LOVING THE ALIEN (1983-1988)’ Vinyl & CD Tracklistings (showing Vinyl side breaks)

LET’S DANCE

Side 1

Modern Love

China Girl

Let’s Dance

Without You

Side 2

Ricochet

Criminal World

Cat People (Putting Out Fire)

Shake It

SERIOUS MOONLIGHT (LIVE ’83)

Side 1

Look Back In Anger

“Heroes”

What In The World

Golden Years

Fashion

Let’s Dance

Side 2

Breaking Glass

Life On Mars?

Sorrow

Cat People (Putting Out Fire)

China Girl

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

Rebel Rebel

Side 3

White Light / White Heat

Station To Station

Cracked Actor

Ashes To Ashes

Side 4

Space Oddity/Band Introduction

Young Americans

Fame

Modern Love

TONIGHT

Side 1

Loving The Alien

Don’t Look Down

God Only Knows

Tonight

Side 2

Neighborhood Threat

Blue Jean

Tumble And Twirl

I Keep Forgettin’

Dancing With The Big Boys

NEVER LET ME DOWN

Side 1

Day-In Day-Out

Time Will Crawl

Beat Of Your Drum

Never Let Me Down

Zeroes

Side 2

Glass Spider

Shining Star (Makin’ My Love)

New York’s In Love

’87 And Cry

Bang

NEVER LET ME DOWN (2018)

Side 1

Day-In Day-Out

Time Will Crawl

Beat Of Your Drum

Side 2

Never Let Me Down

Zeroes

Glass Spider

Side 3

Shining Star (Makin’ My Love) (ft Laurie Anderson)

New York’s In Love

87 & Cry

Bang Bang

Side 4

David Bowie 1987 logo etching

GLASS SPIDER (LIVE MONTREAL ’87)

Side 1

Up The Hill Backwards

Glass Spider

Day-In Day-Out

Bang Bang

Side 2

Absolute Beginners

Loving The Alien

China Girl

Rebel Rebel

Side 3

Fashion

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

All The Mad Men

Never Let Me Down

Side 4

Big Brother

‘87 And Cry

“Heroes”

Sons Of The Silent Age

Time Will Crawl / Band Introduction

Side 5

Young Americans

Beat Of Your Drum

The Jean Genie

Let’s Dance

Side 6

Fame

Time

Blue Jean

Modern Love

DANCE

Side 1

Shake It (Re-mix aka Long Version)

Blue Jean (Extended Dance Mix)

Dancing With The Big Boys (Extended Dance Mix)

Side 2

Tonight (Vocal Dance Mix)

Don’t Look Down (Extended Dance Mix)

Loving The Alien (Extended Dub Mix)

Side 3

Tumble And Twirl (Extended Dance Mix)

Underground (Extended Dance Mix)

Day-In Day-Out (Groucho Mix)

Side 4

Time Will Crawl (Dance Crew Mix)

Shining Star (Makin’ My Love) (12” mix)

Never Let Me Down (Dub/Acapella)

RE:CALL 4

Side 1

Let’s Dance (single version)

China Girl (single version)

Modern Love (single version)

This Is Not America (The theme from ‘The Falcon And The Snowman’) – David Bowie / Pat Metheny Group

Loving The Alien (re-mixed version)

Side 2

Don’t Look Down (re-mixed version)

Dancing In The Street (Clearmountain mix) – David Bowie and Mick Jagger

Absolute Beginners (from Absolute Beginners)

That’s Motivation (from Absolute Beginners)

Volare (from Absolute Beginners)

Side 3

Labyrinth Opening Titles/Underground (from Labyrinth)

Magic Dance (from Labyrinth)

As The World Falls Down (from Labyrinth)

Within You (from Labyrinth)

Underground (from Labyrinth)

Side 4

When The Wind Blows (single version) (from When The Wind Blows)

Day-In Day-Out (single version)

Julie

Beat Of Your Drum (vinyl album edit)

Glass Spider (vinyl album edit)

Side 5

Shining Star (Makin’ My Love) (vinyl album edit)

New York’s In Love (vinyl album edit)

‘87 And Cry (vinyl album edit)

Bang Bang (vinyl album edit)

Time Will Crawl (single version)

Side 6

Girls (extended edit)

Never Let Me Down (7” remix edit)

Bang Bang (live – promotional mix)

Tonight (live) Tina Turner with David Bowie

Let’s Dance (live) Tina Turner with David Bowie

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.