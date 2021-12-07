The Cure announce UK and European tour for 2022

The Cure have shared details of a 44-date UK and European tour next year, including five arena shows in the UK. Check out full dates and ticket details below.
The band will kick the shows off in Riga, Latvia at the city’s arena on October 6, 2022 before wrapping things up at London’s SSE Arena on December 11.
Fans will be treated to a 135 minute show, with mention in a press release of a “67 minute” new album that is yet to be announced. The Cure’s last album was 2008’s 4:13 Dream.
In a tweet to fans, Robert Smith also confirmed that shows in the rest of the world were being “finalised” and would “announced in due course” – as well as promising to air material from the new album.
The Cure have also confirmed that the line-up for the tour will feature bassist Simon Gallup, who said back in August that he had left the band “with a slightly heavy heart,” writing that he’s “fed up of betrayal,” before appearing to confirm in October that he had re-joined the band.
Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale this Friday (December 10) at 10am and will be available from venues’ online box offices, selected ticket agents and via Bookings Direct. Head to The Cure’s website for further details.
Support for all shows comes from The Twilight Sad.
The Cure’s 2022 UK/European tour dates are:
OCTOBER
06 – ARENA, Riga, Latvia
08 – HARTWALL ARENA, Helsinki, Finland
10 – AVICII ARENA, Stockholm, Sweden
12 – SPEKTRUM, Oslo, Norway
13 – SCANDINAVIUM, Gothenburg, Sweden
14 – ROYAL ARENA, Copenhagen, Denmark
16 – BARCLAYCARD ARENA, Hamburg, Germany
17 – QUARTERBACK IMMOBILIEN ARENA, Leipzig, Germany
18 – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA, Berlin, Germany
20 – TAURON ARENA, Krakow, Poland
21 – ATLAS ARENA, Lodz, Poland
23 – MARX HALLE, Vienna, Austria
24 – O2 ARENA, Prague 9, Czech Republic
26 – ARENA, Budapest, Hungary
27 – ARENA, Zagreb, Croatia
29 – OLYMPIAHALLE, Munich, Germany
31 – UNIPOL ARENA, Bologna, Italy
NOVEMBER
01 – MANDELA FORUM, Florence, Italy
03 – KIOENE ARENA, Padova, Italy
04 – FORUM, Milan, Italy
06 – ARENA, Geneva, Switzerland
07 – HALLE TONY GARNIER, Lyon, France
08 – SUD DE FRANCE ARENA, Montpellier, France
10 – PALAU SANT JORDI, Barcelona, Spain
11 – WIZINK CENTER, Madrid, Spain
13 – ZENITH, Toulouse, France
14 – ARKEA ARENA, Bordeaux, France
15 – ZENITH, Nantes, France
17 – FESTHALLE, Frankfurt, Germany
18 – ZENITH, Strasbourg, France
19 – ST JAKOBSHALLE, Basel, Switzerland
21 – HANS-MARTIN-SCHLEYER-HALLE, Stuttggart, Germany
22 – LANXESS ARENA, Cologne, Germany
23 – SPORTPALEIS, Antwerp, Belgium
25 – ZIGGO DOME, Amsterdam, Netherlands
27 – STADE, Lievin, France
28 – ACCOR ARENA, Paris, France
DECEMBER
01 – 3ARENA, Dublin, Ireland
02 – SSE, Belfast, Northern Ireland
04 – OVO HYDRO, Glasgow, Scotland
06 – FIRST DIRECT ARENA, Leeds, England
07 – UTILITA ARENA, Birmingham, England
08 – MOTORPOINT ARENA, Cardiff, Wales
11 – THE SSE ARENA, Wembley, London, England
— ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) December 6, 2021