Subscribe
News

The Allman Brothers Band’s 50th anniversary marked with 10xLP set

Hear the original 1969 demo of the anthology's title track, "Trouble No More"

Sam Richards

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Baxter Dury

The Prince Of Tears will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
PublicationsSam Richards - 0

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making –...
Read more
FeaturesStephen Deusner - 0

Drive-By Truckers: “Now was not the time to retreat”

The Southern rockers set the world to rights in the latest issue of Uncut
Read more

On February 28, Island/Mercury/UMC will release a new 10xLP / 5xCD Allman Brothers Band retrospective, entitled Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection.

It’s named after the Muddy Waters song “Trouble No More”, which is the first track The Allman Brothers Band demoed for their eponymous 1969 debut album – a version which you can now hear by clicking this pre-order link.

Produced by Allman Brothers Band historians and aficionados Bill Levenson, John Lynskey and Kirk West, Trouble No More offers a selection of 61 classic songs, live performances and rarities from across their 45-year career, including seven previously unreleased tracks. See below for a full tracklist of the 10xLP edition.

Advertisement

The surviving band members – Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge and Marc Quinones – will reunite for one night only for a special tribute show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 10, joined by Duane Trucks, Reese Wynans and special guest Chuck Leavell.

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part I
Disc 1
1. Trouble No More (Demo)* (Side A)
2. Don’t Want You No More (Side A)
3. It’ Not My Cross To Bear (Side A)
4. Dreams (Side A)
5. Whipping Post (Side B)
6. I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage) (Side B)
7. Midnight Rider (Side B)
8. Revival (Side B)

Disc 2
1. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ (Side A)
2. Hoochie Coochie Man (Side A)
3. Please Call Home (Side A)
4. Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A)
5. Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B)
6. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part II
Disc 3
1. One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A)
2. You Don’t Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios) (Side A)
3. Hot ‘Lanta (Live at A&R Studios) (Side B)
4. Stand Back (Side B)
5. Melissa (Side B)
6. Blue Sky (Side B)

Disc 4
1. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More (Live at Mar y Sol) (Side A)
2. Wasted Words (Side A)
3. Ramblin’ Man (Side A)
4. Southbound (Side A)
5. Jessica (Side B)
6. Early Morning Blues (Outtake) (Side B)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 – 1981
Disc 5
1. Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen) (Side A)
2. Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen)* (Side A)
3. Can’t Lose What You Never Had (Side A)
4. Win, Lose Or Draw (Side B)
5. High Falls (Side B)

Advertisement

Disc 6
1. Crazy Love (Side A)
2. Can’t Take It With You (Side A)
3. Pegasus (Side A)
4. Just Ain’t Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion) (Side B)
5. Hell & High Water (Side B)
6. Angeline (Side B)
7. Leavin’ (Side B)
8. Never Knew How Much (I Needed You) (Side B)

The Epic Years 1990 – 2000
Disc 7
1. Good Clean Fun (Side A)
2. Seven Turns (Side A)
3. Gamblers Roll (Side A)
4. End Of The Line (Side A)
5. Nobody Knows (Side B)
6. Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

Disc 8
1. Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention) (Side A)
2. Sailin’ ‘Cross The Devil’s Sea (Side A)
3. Back Where It All Begins (Side A)
4. Soulshine (Side B)
5. No One To Run With (Side B)
6. I’m Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side B)

The Peach Years 2000 – 2014
Disc 9
1. Loan Me A Dime (Live at the New World Music Theatre)* (Side A)
2. Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)
3. High Cost Of Low Living (Side B)
4. Old Before My Time (Side B)

Disc 10
1. Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)
2. Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)
3. Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side A)
4. The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)
5. “Farewell” speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)
6. Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
A deluxe magazine featuring incisive new writing on the greats of golden-age UK progressive rock? Supported by entertaining archive features? And featuring a list...
Publications

Prog Rock – Ultimate Genre Guide

Buy Now
Marc Jones - 0
Commemorating 40 years since Unknown Pleasures, the latest in our Ultimate Music Guide series covers both Joy Division and New Order. Drummer Stephen Morris...
Publications

Joy Division / New Order – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2019 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.