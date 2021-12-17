Supergrass postpone December shows due to rise in Omicron cases

Supergrass have postponed all of their remaining December shows due to the “uncertainty” caused by a rise of Omicron cases in the UK.

The recently reunited band were set to play their first hometown show in 12 years on December 18 at the O2 Academy Oxford, followed by a gig in Glasgow and a headline show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. All three shows will be rescheduled for next year.

Announcing the postponement on Twitter, Supergrass wrote: “Folks, we’re so sorry but we’re going to have to postpone our December shows. A lot has changed over the last few days with the rise in Omicron cases. It’s been an incredibly tough call to make but we feel to play these shows at this point in time would be the wrong thing to do for all concerned.”

“We want to give you all the best show we can, everyone to feel safe and for no fan to lose out at Christmas time due to all the uncertainty at the moment. We’re gutted to have to do this and we hope you all understand.”

So gutted to announce this. Looking to reschedule asap in the new year. pic.twitter.com/cOWS93LNRA — Supergrass (@SupergrassHQ) December 16, 2021

The list of postponed shows is as follows:

DECEMBER

18 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford

19 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

20 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

The likes of The Charlatans, Sam Fender, Paul Weller and Coldplay have all scrapped recent shows due to COVID infections while The Streets have pulled their entire 2022 tour.

Last week, Boris Johnson announced ‘Plan B’ measures that made COVID passports mandatory for gigs and nightclubs, with people needing to show proof they’re fully vaccinated, or provide a negative test.

However, earlier this week he confirmed that the government had no plans to close pubs, venues or nightclubs. “We are not closing hospitality or stopping parties,” he said, though he did urge the public to take caution when attending social events and emphasised the importance of regular testing.

This messaging has created what some industry professionals are calling a “steal lockdown” with many venues “on the brink of collapse” due to postponed gigs, a “catastrophic” drop in attendance and worries about a January lockdown.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, has hit back at Johnson’s messaging. “You can’t tell people to ‘think carefully’ before going to pubs and restaurants and then fail to provide any support for the workers/businesses affected,” he said on social media.

“The Government needs to bring forward a support package TODAY for hospitality, events, music and other affected sectors.”