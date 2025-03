Stevie Wonder is the final headliner for this year’s American Express presents BST Hyde Park series.

Joining previous announced headliners – including Neil Young (July 11), Olivia Rodrigo (June 27) and Jeff Lynne’s ELO (July 13) – Wonder tops the bill in Hyde Park on Saturday July, 12 as part of his LOVE, LIGHT & SONG UK 2025 performances. Wonder previously headlined BST Hyde Park in 2016 and 1019.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, March 21.

Tickets:

Amex Presale Tickets® begins 10am GMT on Monday, March 17, ends 10am GMT on Wednesday, March 19

Artist Fanclub – 10am GMT Wednesday, March 19

General On Sale – 10am GMT on Friday, March 21