Jeff Lynne’s ELO to play farewell show at BST Hyde Park in July

BST Hyde Park have announced their first headliner for 2025 in the shape of Jeff Lynne’s ELO, who will play their final ever show at the London outdoor concert series on Sunday July 13.

“My return to touring began at Hyde Park in 2014,” explains Jeff Lynne. “It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘We’re gonna do it One More Time!'”

Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST on Friday (October 25), although there is also an Amex pre-sale from 10am BST today (October 21).

The full line-up for the ELO show – along with BST Hyde Park’s other headliners – will be announced in due course.