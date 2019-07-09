Stereolab announce reissue of three late-’90s albums

Listen to Emperor Tomato Ketchup outtake "Freestyle Dumpling"

Stereolab’s archive programme continues with the news that Emperor Tomato Ketchup (1996), Dots And Loops (1997) and Cobra And Phases Group Play Voltage In The Milky Night (1999) will be reissued on their own Duophonic UHF Disks via Warp on September 13.

Each album has been remastered from the original tapes by Bo Kondren at Calyx Mastering and overseen by Tim Gane. Bonus material will include alternate takes, four-track demos and unreleased mixes.

Hear one of Emperor Tomato Ketchup’s bonus tracks, “Freestyle Dumpling”, below:

For tracklistings and pre-order info – including details of a clear vinyl super limited edition version with a numbered obi strip made from Stereolab master tape – visit the band’s official site.

Peruse Stereolab’s tour itinerary for the rest of 2019 below:

July 19th | Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

July 19th-21st | Chicago, IL – Pitchfork Music Festival

July 31st | Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

Aug 1st | Sheffield, UK – The Leadmill

Aug 2nd-4th | Katowice, PL – OFF Festival

Aug 6th-10th | Oslo, NO – Oya Festival

Aug 7th | Copenhagen, DK – Store Vega

Aug 9th-11th | Helsinki, FI – Flow Festival

Aug 15th-18th | Brecon Beacons, UK – Green Man Festival

Sept 16th | El Paso, TX – Lowbrow Palace

Sept 17th | Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Sept 19th | San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

Sept 20th | Austin, TX – Mohawk

Sept 21st | Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

Sept 23rd | Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Sept 25th | Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Sept 26th | Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sept 27th | Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sept 28th | Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sept 29th | Boston, MA – Royale

Oct 1st | Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

Oct 2nd | Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Oct 3rd | Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre

Oct 4th | Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall

Oct 5th | Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Oct 7th | Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

Oct 8th | Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

Oct 10th | Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Oct 11th | Joshua Tree, CA – Desert Daze

Oct 13th | Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

Oct 14th | Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Oct 15th | Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Oct 17th | San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Oct 18th | San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Oct 19th | San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Nov 16th-17th | Berlin, DE – Synasthesie Festival

