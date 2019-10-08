Stereolab announce final album reissues

Expanded versions of Sound-Dust and Margerine Eclipse coming on Nov 29

Stereolab have announced that expanded reissues of Sound-Dust and Margerine Eclipse will be released on November 29 via Warp, thus completing their extensive reissue campaign.

Both albums have been fully remastered and expanded with a wealth of rare and unreleased tracks.

Check out the tracklistings below and pre-order the albums here, including the limited-edition numbered cleared vinyl version.

Sound-Dust

1. Black Ants in Sound-Dust

2. Space Moth

3. Captain Easychord

4. Baby Lulu

5. The Black Arts

6. Hallucinex

7. Double Rocker

8. Gus the Mynah Bird

9. Naught More Terrific than Man

10. Nothing To Do with Me

11. Suggestion Diabolique

12. Les Bon Bons des Raisons

13. Black Ants (Demo)

14. Space Moth Intro (Demo)

15. Space Moth (Demo)

16. Baby Lulu (Demo)

17. Hallucinex pt. 1 (Demo)

18. Hallucinex pt. 2 (Demo)

19. Long Live Love (Demo)

20. Les Bon Bons des Raisons (Demo)

Margerine Eclipse

1. Vonal Declosion

2. Need To Be

3. Sudden Stars

4. Cosmic Country Noir

5. La Demeure

6. Margerine Rock

7. The Man with 100 Cells

8. Margerine Melodie

9. Hillbilly Motorbike

10. Feel and Triple

11. Bop Scotch

12. Dear Marge

13. Mass Riff

14. Good is Me

15. Microclimate

16. Mass Riff (Instrumental)

17. Jaunty Monty and the Bubbles of Silence

18. Banana Monster Ne Répond Plus

19. University Microfilms International

20. Rose, My Rocket-Brain! (Rose, le Cerveau Electronique de Ma Fusée!)

