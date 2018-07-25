Small Faces’ Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake repackaged for 50th anniversary

Deluxe editions include a red, white and blue coloured vinyl LP box set

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Small Faces’ landmark album Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake, various deluxe editions of the album will be available from September 28.

A red, white and blue coloured vinyl 180-gram half-speed mastered 3LP box-set boasts a new softback 12” x 12” 72-page book full of Gered Mankowitz photos, original artwork, rare memorabilia, in-depth sleevenotes and interviews, plus introduction by Kenney Jones. LP1 consists of the original mono mix of Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake, LP2 features the album’s original stereo mix, whilst LP3 boasts a plethora of rare tracks released for the very first time on vinyl.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home – with no delivery charge!

The 3CD+1DVD set comprises both original mono and stereo versions of the album together with a third CD that boasts an expanded version of the vinyl box-set’s bonus LP disc, additionally featuring gems such as the rare American single versions of “Mad John” and “The Journey” plus the mono “Afterglow Of Your Love (Alternate Single Mix)”. The contents of the vinyl book are also reproduced while the DVD boasts features the June 21, 1968 edition of BBC TV’s Late Line-Up Colour Me Pop show.

The ‘Art Of The Album’ 180-gram half-speed mastered black vinyl LP version features the original stereo version of the album and includes both a 6-page booklet plus 12” x 12” art card. The ‘Art Of The Album’ deluxe-edition CD again features the album’s original stereo mix and comes complete with 24-page booklet in a mediabook hardback sleeve.

All editions have been assembled by graphic designer Rachel Gutek who has had access to the Immediate Records original artwork files.

You can see the full tracklistings for the various formats and pre-order them here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Rod Stewart on the cover. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find exclusive features on Pixies, The Byrds, Jess Williamson, Liverpool’s post-punk scene, Sly Stone, Gruff Rhys, White Denim, Beth Orton, Mary Lattimore and many more. Our free CD showcases 15 tracks of this month’s best new music, including Oh Sees, Cowboy Junkies, Elephant Micah, Papa M and Odetta Hartman.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.