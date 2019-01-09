Ryan Adams to release three new albums in 2019

The first of them is called Big Colors

Ryan Adams has revealed that he’s planning to release three new in albums 2019, beginning with Big Colors.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Remember that year when I released 3 records. Let’s do it again”

Judging by subsequent posts on Adams’ Twitter feed, Big Colors features guest musicians including Bob Mould and Benmont Tench. It was recorded at New York’s Electric Lady studios and Capitol Studios and PaxAm Studios in LA. No release date has been confirmed as yet.

Adams also retweeted a message suggesting that the second of the three albums is called Wednesdays.

