February 2019 issue

New Order, Pete Shelley, our 2019 Preview and Sharon Van Etten all feature in the new issue of Uncut, out on December 20 – along with a free CD featuring a Bruce Springsteen track.

Bernard Sumner, Peter Hook, Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert are on our cover – inside they tell the full story of the band’s beginnings, from the aftermath of Ian Curtis’s suicide to Movement and beyond: “We had to reinvent everything!”

We remember the late Pete Shelley in a substantial feature, and Steve Diggle, John Maher and Mike Joyce pay tribute to the Buzzcocks lynchpin. “He was determined. But in a quiet, understated way…”

In our 2019 Preview we get the inside story on a host of exciting albums due for release in the next 12 months, from Drive-By Truckers and The Raconteurs to PJ Harvey and Lucinda Williams.

“If I don’t challenge myself and grow,” Sharon Van Etten tells us, “what’s the point?” We meet the returning singer-songwriter to discuss her new album Remind Me Tomorrow, motherhood and her new gig as a stand-up comedian.

Paul Simonon answers your questions, and Steve Gunn takes us through his finest albums so far, while we look back at the making of John Martyn’s classic track, “Solid Air”.

Meanwhile, Uncut has lunch with Mark Knopfler – on the menu are the Sex Pistols, the demise of the greasy spoon and the chances of a Dire Straits reunion – while Cosey Fanni Tutti reveals the records that changed her life.

In our Reviews section, we cover new albums from Bruce Springsteen, William Tyler, Julian Lynch, Liam Hayes, Deerhunter, Kaia Kater and more, and reissues from the Third Ear Band, David Attenborough, The Glands and Eric Dolphy; in our Live section, we review Le Guess Who? festival and David Byrne.

As for DVDs, films and TV, we take a close look at The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs, Stan & Ollie, Roma, The Favourite and more, and review books on Sub Pop Records and Townes Van Zandt.

Our free CD, Boss Sounds, features Bruce Springsteen, William Tyler, The Dream Syndicate, Kaia Kater, Sarah Louise, Juliana Hatfield and more.

The new Uncut, dated February 2019, is out on December 20.