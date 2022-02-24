Subscribe
Roxy Music to reissue all eight studio albums on vinyl across 2022

The series begins in April with their self-titled debut and follow-up For Your Pleasure

By Will Richards
Roxy Music
Roxy Music in 1972. Image: Brian Cooke / Redferns

Roxy Music have announced a vinyl reissue series which will see the band reissuing all eight of their studio albums.

The reissue series will begin on April 1 when the band reissue their self-titled debut album (which turns 50 this year) and its follow-up, For Your Pleasure.

All eight of the albums have been newly remastered at half speed by Miles Showell at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

The reissues will also see the albums given fresh, revised versions of their artwork and laminated finishes.

The albums will be reissued in pairs throughout 2022. Get all the details on how to get your hands on copies of the first two below.

Back in 2019, Bryan Ferry reunited with some of his Roxy Music bandmates for the group’s first performance in eight years as part of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Originally published on NME
Features

