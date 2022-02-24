Roxy Music to reissue all eight studio albums on vinyl across 2022

Roxy Music have announced a vinyl reissue series which will see the band reissuing all eight of their studio albums.

The reissue series will begin on April 1 when the band reissue their self-titled debut album (which turns 50 this year) and its follow-up, For Your Pleasure.

All eight of the albums have been newly remastered at half speed by Miles Showell at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

The reissues will also see the albums given fresh, revised versions of their artwork and laminated finishes.

The albums will be reissued in pairs throughout 2022. Get all the details on how to get your hands on copies of the first two below.

Announcing Roxy Music 50th anniversary LP reissues! Released in pairs throughout the year, half-speed cut at Abbey Road, revised artwork with lyrics and deluxe gloss finish. 'Roxy Music' and 'For Your Pleasure' out 1 April 2022, available to pre-order now https://t.co/1HBpHh6iK4 pic.twitter.com/7jXADK8CHI — Bryan Ferry (@bryanferry) February 9, 2022

Back in 2019, Bryan Ferry reunited with some of his Roxy Music bandmates for the group’s first performance in eight years as part of their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.