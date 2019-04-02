The Rolling Stones tour postponement: latest news

Mick Jagger expected to resume active duties later this year

Mick Jagger will undergo surgery this week to replace a valve in his heart, according to multiple reports.

It is believed to be a fairly standard procedure, and Jagger is expected to make a full recovery.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Last week, The Rolling Stones postponed their upcoming US tour. “I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets,” wrote Jagger on Twitter. “I really hate letting you down like this. I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

An official band statement added that, “Mick Jagger has been advised by doctors that he cannot go on tour at this time as he needs medical treatment. The doctors have advised Mick that he is expected to make a complete recovery so that he can get back on stage as soon as possible.”

Tickets for The Rolling Stones’ US tour will remain valid for rescheduled dates that will be announced “shortly”.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The May 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from March 21, and available to order online now – with Neil Young on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Mark Hollis, Jimi Hendrix, Al Green, Oh Sees, Damo Suzuki, Mott The Hoople, Big Thief, Love, Kristin Hersh, Shaun Ryder and much more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Weyes Blood, Kevin Morby, Richard Dawson, Fat White Family, Shana Cleveland, Drugdealer and Mekons.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.