The Rolling Stones announce new ‘best of’ compilation

Deluxe editions of Honk include a bonus disc of live tracks

The Rolling Stones have announced a new ‘best of’ compilation called Honk, set for release via Polydor on April 19.

Honk features 36 of the band’s best-known songs from 1971 onwards. Deluxe editions (3xCD and 4xLP) also include a bonus disc of live tracks, culled from The Rolling Stones’ last three tours. This ventures further back into their career, including versions of “Get Off My Cloud”, “She’s A Rainbow” and “Wild Horses” (featuring Florence Welch).

Pre-order Honk here and peruse the tracklisting for the 3xCD deluxe edition below:

Disc 1

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

Rocks Off

Miss You

Tumbling Dice

Just Your Fool

Wild Horses

Fool To Cry

Angie

Beast Of Burden

Hot Stuff

It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)

Rock And A Hard Place

Doom And Gloom

Love Is Strong

Mixed Emotions

Don’t Stop

Ride ‘Em On Down

Disc 2

Bitch

Harlem Shuffle

Hate To See You Go

Rough Justice

Happy

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

One More Shot

Respectable

You Got Me Rocking

Rain Fall Down

Dancing With Mr D

Undercover (Of The Night)

Emotional Rescue

Waiting On A Friend

Saint Of Me

Out Of Control

Streets Of Love

Out Of Tears

Disc 3 – Live Tracks

Get off My Cloud

Dancing With Mr D

Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran)

She’s A Rainbow

Wild Horses (with Florence Welch)

Let’s Spend The Night Together

Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley)

Shine A Light

Under My Thumb

Bitch (with Dave Grohl)

