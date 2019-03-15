The Rolling Stones announce new ‘best of’ compilation

Deluxe editions of Honk include a bonus disc of live tracks
The Rolling Stones have announced a new ‘best of’ compilation called Honk, set for release via Polydor on April 19.
Honk features 36 of the band’s best-known songs from 1971 onwards. Deluxe editions (3xCD and 4xLP) also include a bonus disc of live tracks, culled from The Rolling Stones’ last three tours. This ventures further back into their career, including versions of “Get Off My Cloud”, “She’s A Rainbow” and “Wild Horses” (featuring Florence Welch).
Pre-order Honk here and peruse the tracklisting for the 3xCD deluxe edition below:
Disc 1
Start Me Up
Brown Sugar
Rocks Off
Miss You
Tumbling Dice
Just Your Fool
Wild Horses
Fool To Cry
Angie
Beast Of Burden
Hot Stuff
It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It)
Rock And A Hard Place
Doom And Gloom
Love Is Strong
Mixed Emotions
Don’t Stop
Ride ‘Em On Down
Disc 2
Bitch
Harlem Shuffle
Hate To See You Go
Rough Justice
Happy
Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
One More Shot
Respectable
You Got Me Rocking
Rain Fall Down
Dancing With Mr D
Undercover (Of The Night)
Emotional Rescue
Waiting On A Friend
Saint Of Me
Out Of Control
Streets Of Love
Out Of Tears
Disc 3 – Live Tracks
Get off My Cloud
Dancing With Mr D
Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran)
She’s A Rainbow
Wild Horses (with Florence Welch)
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley)
Shine A Light
Under My Thumb
Bitch (with Dave Grohl)
The April 2019 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with John Lennon on the cover.
