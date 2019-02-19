John Lennon, Keith Richards, Anne Briggs and Jenny Lewis all appear in the new issue of Uncut, out on February 21.

Lennon is on the cover, and inside we look at his revolutionary, pivotal 1969: from bed-ins and radical, experimental films to free jazz and acorns.

“He never said to me, ‘I’m doing this to blow up The Beatles,’” says one confidant, “but I felt that was what was happening.”

Keith Richards revisits his solo debut Talk Is Cheap, recorded during that long ’80s hiatus when the Stones’ future looked uncertain to many. Not Richards, of course: “I had no doubt the Stones would regroup,” he says. “They’ve got nowhere else to go!”

Uncut also meets the elusive folk singer Anne Briggs for a very rare and frank discussion of her life and talents. “I don’t know who I am, I don’t know what I am,” she tells us, “but I am.”

Jenny Lewis takes us through her finest albums to date, from Rilo Kiley’s debut Take Offs And Landings to her new solo album On The Line, while Edwyn Collins invites us up to his home in the remote north of Scotland to discuss the local herring industry, beachside epiphanies and his new album, Badbea. “It does look back a little more than I’m used to,” admits Collins.

In our An Audience With feature, Robert Forster answers your questions on The Go-Betweens’ legacy, bunking up with The Birthday Party and his close shave with hairdressing.

Steve Marriott’s ex-bandmates reveal the full story of Humble Pie, from the bad decisions to bad behaviour of this heavy ’70s supergroup.

Lou Reed’s New York album turns 30, and we tell the tale of its creation, from the death of Andy Warhol to the revitalisation of Reed’s career. Moe Tucker, Reed’s ex-wife Sylvia, producer Fred Maher and more recall this pivotal period.

Elsewhere, we detail the making of James Brown’s “Say It Loud – I’m Black And Proud”, catch The Specials and Patti Smith live, and discover the records that have impacted Patty Griffin’s life.

In our Instant Karma front section, we hear about the Elton John biopic Rocketman and a new film about the troubled life of The Sound’s Adrian Borland, and speak to Judy Collins, Dr Strangely Strange and Kel Assouf.

Our extensive reviews section takes in new albums from Pond, Lambchop, Patty Griffin, The Comet Is Coming, Stephen Malkmus and Better Oblivion Community Center, and archive releases from the Flamin Groovies, Keith Richards, Curtis Mayfield, Shirley Collins and The Ruts.

We also look at DVDs, films and TV including Under The Silver Lake, Burning Men and Paul Weller live, and books from Poly Styrene and Damo Susuki.

Our free CD, Holy Rollers, includes 15 tracks of the month’s best music, including Robert Forster, Ex Hex, Lambchop, Pond, Patty Griffin, Stephen Malkmus, Laure Briard, Strand Of Oaks and The Unthanks.

The new Uncut is out on February 21.