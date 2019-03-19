The Raconteurs announce European tour

Commencing at London's All Points East festival in May

The Raconteurs have announced a European tour for May and June. It takes in a previously announced date at London’s All Points East festival on May 25 before moving across to the continent.

See the full list of dates below:

Saturday May 25 London, UK – All Points East Festival

Sunday May 26 Paris, France – Olympia

Monday May 27 Brussels, Belgium – Cirque Royal

Tuesday May 28 Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

Thursday May 30 Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

Friday May 31 Kvaerndrup, Denmark – Heartland Festival

Saturday Jun 01 Warsaw, Poland – Orange Warsaw Festival

Sunday Jun 02 Hilvarenbeek, Holland – Best Kept Secret

Last week, The Raconteurs tweeted that their new album was “done” and called it “the rock & roll album you’ve been waiting for”.

