Prince’s 1999 to be reissued with 35 unreleased tracks

Prince’s 1982 breakthrough album 1999 will be reissued on November 29 in a variety of formats, including a Super Deluxe Edition boasting 35 previously unreleased tracks.

That includes 23 studio tracks recorded between November 1981 and January 1983, as well as a complete live audio performance of the 1999 tour recorded in Detroit on November 30, 1982.

The Super Deluxe Edition also includes a DVD containing another complete, previously unreleased concert from the 1999 tour, recorded at the Houston Summit on December 29, 1982, as well as Prince’s previously unseen handwritten lyrics for several songs from the era, plus rare photography from Allen Beaulieu.

A Deluxe Edition features the newly-remastered album plus all attendant B-sides and remixes. Standard editions will also be available.

Check out the tracklisting for the 5CD+DVD or 10LP+DVD Super Deluxe Edition of 1999 below:

CD1 / LP 1&2

Remastered Album

1 1999

2 Little Red Corvette

3 Delirious

4 Let’s Pretend We’re Married

5 D.M.S.R.

6 Automatic

7 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

8 Free

9 Lady Cab Driver

10 All The Critics Love U In New York

11 International Lover



CD2 / LP 3&4

Promo Mixes & B-Sides

1 1999 (7″ stereo edit)

2 1999 (7″ mono promo-only edit)

3 Free (promo-only edit)

4 How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (“1999″ b-side)

5 Little Red Corvette (7″ edit)

6 All The Critics Love U In New York (7” edit)

7 Lady Cab Driver (7″ edit)

8 Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix promo-only edit)

9 Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix)

10 Delirious (7” edit)

11 Horny Toad (“Delirious” b-side)

12 Automatic (7″ edit)

13 Automatic (video version)

14 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ edit)

15 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ mono promo-only edit)

16 Irresistible Bitch (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)

17 Let’s Pretend We’re Married (video version)

18 D.M.S.R. (edit)

CD3 / LP 5&6

Vault, Part 1

1 Feel U Up

2 Irresistible Bitch

3 Money Don’t Grow On Trees

4 Vagina

5 Rearrange

6 Bold Generation

7 Colleen

8 International Lover (Take 1, live in studio)

9 Turn It Up

10 You’re All I Want

11 Something In The Water (Does Not Compute) (Original Version)

12 If It’ll Make U Happy

13 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Take 2, live in studio)

All tracks previously unreleased

CD4 / LP 7&8

Vault, Part 2

1 Possessed (1982 version)

2 Delirious (full length)

3 Purple Music

4 Yah, You Know

5 Moonbeam Levels **

6 No Call U

7 Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got

8 Do Yourself A Favor

9 Don’t Let Him Fool Ya

10 Teacher, Teacher

11 Lady Cab Driver / I Wanna Be Your Lover / Head / Little Red Corvette (tour demo)

All tracks previously unreleased except **, released on the 2016 compilation, 4Ever

CD5 / LP 9&10

Live In Detroit – November 30, 1982 (midnight show)

1 Controversy

2 Let’s Work

3 Little Red Corvette

4 Do Me, Baby

5 Head

6 Uptown

7 Interlude

8 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

9 Automatic

10 International Lover

11 1999

12 D.M.S.R.

All tracks previously unreleased

DVD

Live In Houston – December 29, 1982

1 Controversy

2 Let’s Work

3 Do Me, Baby

4 D.M.S.R.

5 Interlude – piano improvisation (contains elements of “With You”)

6 How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

7 Lady Cab Driver

8 Automatic

9 International Lover

10 1999

11 Head (contains elements of “Sexuality”)

All tracks previously unreleased

