Pixies to release Live In Brixton box set documenting 2004 reunion shows

Pixies have announced details of a new box set, Live In Brixton, which will be released next year.

The eight-disc box set, which will come in both vinyl and CD formats, will document all four of the legendary band’s four sold-out reunion shows which took place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in June 2004.

Live In Brixton will mark the first time the recordings from the gigs have been made available officially. They were mastered by Phil Kinrade at Alchemy Mastering at AIR.

Advertisement

The vinyl box set comes in two forms – a limited edition version that is exclusive to select independent retailers and has each show pressed onto splattered and clear vinyl discs, and a standard coloured vinyl version. In the latter, each show is given its own colour – June 2 on red vinyl, June 3 on orange, June 5 on green and June 6 on blue.

Both versions will come housed in a deluxe slipcase box featuring silver foil detail that depicts O2 Academy Brixton. The CD box set, meanwhile, will also use coloured discs for each night, spread over two CDs, and will be packaged in a deluxe case-bound book with similar artwork to the vinyl versions.

All formats will be released with a poster of the box set’s artwork and a 24-page booklet that includes photos and new artwork, plus memories and paraphernalia from fans who were at the gigs.

In a press release, guitarist Joey Santiago recalled of the shows: “It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years. I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”

Drummer Dave Lovering added: “Having played there in the past, the Brixton Academy was a familiar venue and the shows were a fantastic experience. When I opened with my Scientific Phenomenalist show, I was a Pixie opening for Pixies. I could do no wrong. But, I did! It was an absolute thrill, though, to present it there.

Advertisement

“All in all music or magic, the audiences were very kind and receptive and made it a joy to play. Nothing of my experience I would change. Long live the Academy.”

You can pre-order the Live In Brixton box set here. The tracklist for the vinyl version is as follows:

June 2, 2004: LP 1 and 2

“Winterlong”

“Nimrod’s Son”

“The Holiday Song”

“Here Comes Your Man”

“Vamos”

“In Heaven”

“Wave Of Mutilation (UK Surf)”

“I Bleed”

“Monkey Gone To Heaven”

“Bone Machine”

“Velouria”

“Dead”

“No. 13 Baby”

“Subbacultcha”

“Gouge Away”

“Caribou”

“Hey”

“Cactus”

“River Euphrates”

“Debaser”

“Broken Face”

“Something Against You”

“Tame”

“Gigantic”

“Wave Of Mutilation”

“Into The White”

June 3, 2004: LP 3 and 4

“La La Love You”

“Ed Is Dead”

“Here Comes Your Man”

“Wave Of Mutilation (UK Surf)”

“Crackity Jones”

“Isla De Encanta”

“Something Against You”

“Broken Face”

“Mr. Grieves”

“Hey”

“Is She Weird”

“Gouge Away”

“Tame”

“Debaser”

“Bone Machine”

“Levitate Me”

“Monkey Gone To Heaven”

“Velouria”

“I Bleed”

“Gigantic”

“Nimrod’s Son”

“Vamos”

“Where Is My Mind?”

“U-Mass”

“Wave Of Mutilation”

“No. 13 Baby”

“Caribou”

“Cactus”

“Into The White”

June 5, 2004: LP 5 and 6

“Bone Machine”

“Crackity Jones”

“River Euphrates”

“Wave Of Mutilation (UK Surf)”

“Monkey Gone To Heaven”

“I Bleed”

“Caribou”

“Cactus”

“Broken Face”

“Something Against You”

“Isla De Encanta”

“Hey”

“No. 13 Baby”

“Dead”

“U-Mass”

“Gigantic”

“Velouria”

“Ed Is Dead”

“In Heaven”

“Where Is My Mind?”

“Mr. Grieves”

“Here Comes Your Man”

“The Holiday Song”

“Vamos”

“Into The White”

“Gouge Away”

“Debaser”

“Tame”

“Planet Of Sound”

June 6, 2004: LP 7 and 8

“Head On”

“U-Mass”

“Monkey Gone To Heaven”

“Cactus”

“Caribou”

“No. 13 Baby”

“Broken Face”

“Crackity Jones”

“Isla De Encanta”

“Something Against You”

“Hey”

“Mr. Grieves”

“I Bleed”

“Velouria”

“Dead”

“Gouge Away”

“Tame”

“Gigantic”

“River Euphrates”

“Debaser”

“Wave Of Mutilation”

“In Heaven”

“Wave Of Mutilation (UK Surf)”

“Where Is My Mind?”

“Blown Away”

“Here Comes Your Man”

“The Holiday Song”

“Vamos”

In 2004, Pixies reunited for the first time since they broke up in 1993. Before the London gigs, they played a series of small warm-up gigs in the US and performed at that year’s Coachella festival.

All four of the band’s original line-up stayed with the group until 2013, when Kim Deal left. She was briefly replaced by Kim Shattuck, before Paz Lenchantin took over bass duties.

Meanwhile, Pixies were confirmed last month as the first headliner for End Of The Road 2022. The band were originally booked to top the bill at the 2020 edition of the festival before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were then scheduled to play this year, before travel restrictions thwarted their plans again.