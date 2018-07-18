Pink Floyd’s A Foot In The Door makes vinyl debut

2xLP version of 2011 'best of' planned for September 28

Pink Floyd’s 2011 ‘best of’ compilation A Foot In The Door will be released on vinyl for the first time on September 28, having previously only been issued on CD.

The tracks on this career-spanning collection have been newly mastered for vinyl by longstanding Pink Floyd associate James Guthrie, with Joel Plante, and with lacquers cut by Bernie Grundman of Grundman Mastering in Los Angeles, California.

The 2xLP version of A Foot In The Door features the reinstated version of “Time”, with the ringing alarm clocks at the start of the track restored, after being omitted on the CD release.

The original sleeve design has been amended by Aubrey Powell of Hipgnosis and Peter Curzon, to include alternate versions of the photographs used in the original CD version. The album package comes in a gatefold outer sleeve, with two separate printed inner bags, and is pressed on heavyweight 180-gram vinyl.

The tracklisting for the new vinyl version of A Foot In The Door is as follows:

LP1 Side A

1) Hey You

2) See Emily Play

3) The Happiest Days of Our Lives

4) Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2

5) Have a Cigar

LP1 Side B

1) Wish You Were Here

2) Time / Breathe (Reprise)

3) The Great Gig in the Sky

4) Money

LP2 Side A

1) Comfortably Numb

2) High Hopes

3) Learning to Fly

LP2 Side B

1) The Fletcher Memorial Home

2) Shine On You Crazy Diamond

3) Brain Damage

4) Eclipse

