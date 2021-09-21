Subscribe
Peter Hook And The Light announce new Unknown Pleasures and Closer shows for 2022

The shows will also feature an opening set of New Order material

By Patrick Clarke
Peter Hook
Peter Hook. Credit: Carla Speight/Getty Images

Peter Hook And The Light have announced new shows playing both of Joy Division‘s two albums in full.

The band, who have been performing material from Hook‘s old bands Joy Division and New Order since they formed in 2010, will play both Unknown Pleasures and Closer as part of their Joy Division: A Celebration Tour next April.

They will also play rescheduled shows in Leeds, Glasgow, Manchester and London in January, as well as shows in Belfast, Dublin and Limerick in November 2022.

The shows will also see Hook and his band play a special opening set of New Order material. Full tour dates are as follows.

Peter Hook And The Light will play:

January 2022
11 – Leeds, O2 Academy
12 – Glasgow, Barrowland
14 – Manchester, O2 Apollo
15 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

April
7 – Brighton, Concorde 2
8 – Colchester, Arts Centre
9 – Norwich, UEA
16 – Nottingham, Rock City
18 – Bristol, Marble Factory
21 – Oxford, O2 Academy
22 – Holmfirth, Picturedrome
28 – Gloucester, Guildhall
29 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

November
10 – Limerick, Big Top
11 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
12 – Belfast, Limelight

In October next year, Hook will also play rescheduled The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated shows with Manchester Camerata.

Hook first collaborated with the chamber orchestra back in 2019 for a trio of gigs, including a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which saw the musicians “revisit the post punk elements that shaped Joy Division’s ground-breaking sound, aligned with a full orchestra to reflect and respect the spirt which defines their heritage”.

