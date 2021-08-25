Paul McCartney pays moving tribute to Charlie Watts: “I’ve always loved you”

Paul McCartney has paid emotional tribute to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died yesterday aged 80.

The Beatles legend was among a huge number of musicians paying their respects to the Stones sticksman last evening (August 24), calling the loss “a huge blow”.

“So sad to hear about Charlie Watts – Stones drummer – dying,” he said in a video posted to social media.

“He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill, but I didn’t know he was this ill, so lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family, and condolences to the Stones. It’ll be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock, and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock.”

He added: “Love you Charlie, I’ve always loved you. Beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathies to his family.” Watch the clip below.

Paul on Charlie Watts ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rn2elK6cFE — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 24, 2021

His Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr also paid tribute to Watts on social media, posting: “God bless Charlie Watts, we’re going to miss you man, peace and love to the family, Ringo.”

Watts had played in The Rolling Stones since 1963. He was the only member of the legendary British rock band alongside Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to have featured on all of their studio albums to date, the last being the 2016 covers record Blue & Lonesome.

Following news of Watts’ death, fans have been sharing on social media footage of his last show with the Rolling Stones. The drummer’s final performance with the Stones took place in Florida on August 30, 2019 as part of the band’s No Filter tour.