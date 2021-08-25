Fans are sharing footage of Charlie Watts’ last Rolling Stones show

Fans are sharing footage of Charlie Watts‘ last show with the Rolling Stones on social media, following the news that the legendary drummer died yesterday aged 80.

The drummer’s last performance with the Stones took place in Florida on August 30, 2019 as part of the band’s No Filter tour. Watch the full set below.

Check out the full setlist below.

1. “Jumpin’ Jack Flash”

2. “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)”

3. “Tumbling Dice”

4. “Out Of Control”

05. “Under My Thumb” (by request)

06. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”

07. “2120 South Michigan Avenue”

B-Stage / Acoustic:

8. “Sweet Virginia”

9. “Dead Flowers”

10. “Sympathy For The Devil”

11. “Honky Tonk Women”

12. ‘You Got The Silver’

13. “Before They Make Me Run”

14. “Miss You”

15. “Paint It, Black”

16. “Midnight Rambler”

17. “Brown Sugar”

Encore:

18. “Gimme Shelter”

19. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”

Watts played in The Rolling Stones from 1963. He was the only member of the legendary British rock band alongside Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to have featured on all of their studio albums to date.

A statement from his spokesperson read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

Members of the band showed their support for Watts recently after he pulled out of their upcoming US tour to “rest and recuperate” following a medical procedure.

Watts, who has served in the band since its inception in 1962, joked following the announcement that he would miss the imminent dates that “for once my timing has been a little off”.