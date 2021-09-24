Nirvana announce special 30th anniversary reissue of Nevermind

Nirvana have announced a special reissue of Nevermind to mark the iconic album’s 30th anniversary.

The band’s landmark LP was released on September 24, 1991 and featured hit singles such as “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Come As You Are”.

It is set to be remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit for a series of reissues, which will be released on November 12.

These include super deluxe editions, which feature four complete live shows that document Nirvana’s historic ascension – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands which was recorded and filmed on November 25, 1991 at the famed club Paradiso, Live in Del Mar, California recorded on December 28, 1991 at the Pat O’Brien Pavilion at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j recorded February 1, 1992 at The Palace in St. Kilda and Live in Tokyo, Japan recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19, 1992.

The reissue will be available in both vinyl on eight LPs in 180-gram black vinyl, all in premium tip-on jackets plus the new 7-inch A-side “Endless, Nameless” and B-side “Even In His Youth” and “Aneurysm” and CD+Blu-ray on five CDs plus a Blu-ray of Live in Amsterdam’s complete concert video in newly remastered audio.

It also comes in a standard digital / CD and single disc vinyl with bonus 7-inch. You can pre-order all formats here.

It comes after bassist Krist Novoselic teased the reissue earlier in the summer.

“We’re going to have the 30-year Nevermind, but we’re still putting it together,” he told Uncut, which he hinted will feature rare material. “It’s kind of late! What’s on it? You’ll see, I don’t want to spoil the surprise!”

Meanwhile, the BBC recently celebrated 30 years of Nevermind with a new film about Nirvana‘s time in the UK. Titled When Nirvana Came To Britain, it can be streamed here via BBC iPlayer.