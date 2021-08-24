Nick Cave and Warren Ellis add more shows to upcoming autumn tour

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have added two more shows to their upcoming autumn tour.
- ORDER NOW: Nick Cave is on the cover of the October 2021 issue of Uncut
- READ MORE: Review: Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
The pair recently announced details of a UK tour for later this year, marking the first time they’ve toured as a duo. They will be joined by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.
Now, Cave and Ellis have added two extra shows in Scotland: first at Music Hall Aberdeen on September 19 and then at Theatre Royal Glasgow on October 4.
Tickets for gigs will be on sale from 10 am on August 25 here. You can see the full updated list of dates below.
September
02 – The Lighthouse, Poole
04 – Fairfield Halls, Croydon
05 – Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
07 – Regent Theatre, Stoke
08 – Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
10 – Opera House, Blackpool
12 – Regent Theatre, Ipswich
14 – New Theatre, Oxford
15 – St George’s Hall, Bradford
17 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
19 – Music Hall, Aberdeen – new date*
20 – Playhouse, Edinburgh
23 – City Hall, Sheffield
24 – Sage, Gateshead
26 – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
27 – Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
29 – Globe, Stockton
October
01 – De Montford Hall, Leicester
02 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
04 – Theatre Royal, Glasgow – new date*
06 – Royal Albert Hall, London
07 – Royal Albert Hall, London
09 – Kings Theatre, Portsmouth
10 – Dome, Brighton
Earlier this month it was revealed that the duo had recorded a soundtrack for Andrew Dominik’s forthcoming Blonde film about late actor Marilyn Monroe.
Cave and Ellis will also perform songs from albums including Carnage and Ghosteen for a new music film by Dominik.
Cave and Ellis previously worked with the director and screenwriter on his 2016 documentary One More Time With Feeling, which chronicles the recording of Cave’s Skeleton Tree in the aftermath of his son Arthur’s death.