Nick Cave and Warren Ellis announce autumn 2021 UK tour

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced they will head out on their first-ever UK tour as a duo this autumn.

The Bad Seeds duo will play 20 shows across September and autumn in support of their acclaimed album Carnage, which arrived earlier this year.

While not a full Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds record, the album is the latest from nearly 25 years of collaboration between the pair. Ellis has been a Bad Seeds member since 1997 and has been Cave’s songwriting partner for many years, including work as side-project Grinderman and many film, TV and theatre scores and soundtracks.

Cave and Ellis will be joined on stage by musician Johnny Hostile and backing singers Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole and Janet Ramus.

You can view the tour dates in full below, including two nights at London’s Royal Albert Hall, ahead of tickets going on sale here from this Friday (July 23) at 10am BST.