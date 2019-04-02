Neil Young teases new Crazy Horse activity

Get yourself up to speed on the Horse with the current issue of Uncut

Responding to questions on the NYA Times-Contrarian section of his website, Neil Young has suggested that new music and shows with Crazy Horse are imminent.

Asked by a fan, “any chance you boys have a new album brewing? (Other than Raggedy Glory re-release)”, Young responded: “Yes there is a chance an all new Crazy Horse record will happen. I am writing… have 5 new songs… no final plans yet.”

In response to another question, Young wrote that “Lookout Management is looking at booking Crazy Horse for about 10 shows as I write this”, although he didn’t specify in which country. Separately, he also wrote that he hoped to play Italy, Spain and Florida with Crazy Horse “soon”.

