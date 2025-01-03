Neil Young WILL play Glastonbury after all – just days after saying he would not play the festival because “it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be.”

In a new post on his Neil Young Archives website, Young wrote, “Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury Festival, which I always have loved.Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis responded on Instagram. “What a start to the year! Neil Young is an artist who’s very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that’s why we love him. We can’t wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June”