Neil Young has pulled out of this year’s Glastonbury, saying he believes the festival, which is partnered with the BBC, is now “a corporate turn-off”.

Writing on his Neil Young Archives website, he said, “The Chrome Hearts and I were looking forward to playing Glastonbury, one of my all-time favorite outdoor gigs. We were told that the BBC were now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in. It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way i remember it being. Thanks for coming to see us the last time!

Advertisement

“We will not be playing Glastonbury on this tour because it is a corporate turn-off, and not for me like it used to be.

“Hope to see you on one of the other venues on the tour.”

Young last played Glastonbury in 2009.

Advertisement

Young’s latest band The Chrome Hearts – comprising guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, drummer Anthony LoGerfo and Spooner Oldham on keyboards – recently finished an album at ShangriLa Studios in Malibu with producer Lou Adler.