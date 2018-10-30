Massive Attack announce Mezzanine XX1 tour featuring Elizabeth Fraser

The band promise a "totally new audio-visual production" of their 1998 album

Massive Attack have announced that they will tour a “totally new audio-visual production” of their 1998 album Mezzanine across Europe and America early next year.

According to a press release, “The show will re-imagine Mezzanine 21 years on from its release using custom audio reconstructed from the original samples and influences”. Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser, who sang lead vocals on “Teardrop”, will appear live with the band at all dates.

“It’s going to be a one-off piece of work; our own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip,” adds the band’s Robert Del Naja.

See the full list of European tourdates below. Presale tickets will be available for selected shows from 10am tomorrow (October 31). Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Friday (November 2). Full details at Massive Attack’s official site.

28/01/19 Glasgow, SSE Hydro

29/01/19 Manchester, Manchester Arena

31/01/19 Brussels, Palais 12

01/02/19 Amsterdam, AFAS Live

04/02/19 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

05/02/19 Munich, Zenith

06/02/19 Milan, Mediolanum Forum

08/02/19 Rome, Palalottomatica

09/02/19 Padua, Kioene Arena

11/02/19 Paris, Zenith

13/02/19 Nantes, Zenith de Nantes Metropole

14/02/19 Bordeaux, Bordeaux Metropole Arena

18/02/19 Lisbon, Campo Pequeno

22/02/19 London, O2 Arena

24/02/19 Dublin, 3Arena

01/03/19 Bristol, Steel Yard

North American tourdates will be revealed on Friday (November 2).

