Massive Attack announce Mezzanine XX1 tour featuring Elizabeth Fraser

The band promise a "totally new audio-visual production" of their 1998 album
Massive Attack have announced that they will tour a “totally new audio-visual production” of their 1998 album Mezzanine across Europe and America early next year.
According to a press release, “The show will re-imagine Mezzanine 21 years on from its release using custom audio reconstructed from the original samples and influences”. Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser, who sang lead vocals on “Teardrop”, will appear live with the band at all dates.
“It’s going to be a one-off piece of work; our own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip,” adds the band’s Robert Del Naja.
See the full list of European tourdates below. Presale tickets will be available for selected shows from 10am tomorrow (October 31). Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Friday (November 2). Full details at Massive Attack’s official site.
28/01/19 Glasgow, SSE Hydro
29/01/19 Manchester, Manchester Arena
31/01/19 Brussels, Palais 12
01/02/19 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
04/02/19 Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle
05/02/19 Munich, Zenith
06/02/19 Milan, Mediolanum Forum
08/02/19 Rome, Palalottomatica
09/02/19 Padua, Kioene Arena
11/02/19 Paris, Zenith
13/02/19 Nantes, Zenith de Nantes Metropole
14/02/19 Bordeaux, Bordeaux Metropole Arena
18/02/19 Lisbon, Campo Pequeno
22/02/19 London, O2 Arena
24/02/19 Dublin, 3Arena
01/03/19 Bristol, Steel Yard
North American tourdates will be revealed on Friday (November 2).
