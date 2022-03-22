Listen to the moody title track from Fontaines D.C.’s new album ‘Skinty Fia’

Fontaines D.C. have shared the brand new single and title track from their forthcoming new album Skinty Fia – listen to the track below.

The song is the third to be lifted from the record, which is set for release on April 22 via Partisan Records, after previous singles “I Love You” and “Jackie Down The Line”.

According to a press release Skinty Fia is an Irish phrase which means “the damnation of the deer”, which is used to display disappointment or annoyance. The album’s cover art features a deer, which you can view below.

The song explores the idea through the lens of a relationship doomed by paranoia, alcohol and drugs.

The band have also announced a new UK and Ireland tour in the autumn kicking off at Hull Bonus Arena on November 7, with dates also lined up in Manchester, London, Glasgow and Dublin before the jaunt wraps up at Belfast Ulster Hall on November 27.

Pre-sale tickets for the shows go on sale on March 28 at 10am BST and fans can get access by purchasing the band’s new album here. A pre-sale code will be sent out at 8am on the same day.

Tickets go on general sale next Wednesday (March 30) and can be purchased here. You can view the full list of dates below.