Listen to Fontaines D.C.’s passionate new single “I Love You”

Taken from the Dublin band's new album Skinty Fia

By Sam Moore
Fontaines D.C.
Fontaines D.C. Image: Filmawi / Press

Fontaines D.C. have shared their brand new single “I Love You” – listen to the track below.

The song is the latest to be taken from the Dublin band’s upcoming new album Skinty Fia, which is set for release on April 22 via Partisan Records.

The five-piece’s follow-up to the record’s lead single “Jackie Down The Line” was released Thursday (February 17). First aired at a London gig last October, “I Love You” is described by Fontaines frontman Grian Chatten as “the first overtly political song we’ve written”.

Written from the perspective of an Irishman abroad who is “enjoying great personal success and a sense of cultural pride”, the subject “simultaneously metabolises deep disappointment, and swirling anger, at the current political climate as well as the country’s grimmest historical atrocities, such as the decades of tragic brutality at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Galway”.

The Sam Taylor-directed video for “I Love You” has also been released, featuring Chatten walking through a candlelit church before he then addresses the camera to deliver the song’s passionate second half.

“It’s standing in the centre of our beloved home country as a multitude of things are brought to tragic ends in an apocalyptic state of affairs,” the singer has explained of this moment in the clip. “That’s how it feels to me, and what I felt when I wrote it.”

Fontaines D.C. will play a number of UK live shows this year including slots at Reading & Leeds Festival, Sam Fender’s Finsbury Park gig and TRNSMT Festival.

The band played an intimate gig in London earlier this month as part of War Child’s BRITs Week.

Originally published on NME
