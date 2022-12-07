Subscribe
Listen to previously unreleased Sparklehorse song “It Will Never Stop”

The track was unearthed by the brother of the late Mark Linkous

By Damian Jones
Sparklehorse frontman Mark Linkous
Sparklehorse frontman Mark Linkous at Pukkelpop Festival, Hasselt, Belgium in 2001. Image: Gie Knaeps / Getty Images

A previously unreleased Sparklehorse song has been shared by the brother of late frontman Mark Linkous.

The track, “It Will Never Stop”, was unearthed by Matt Linkous while overseeing his brother’s estate and archiving his recordings. The Sparklehorse frontman died by suicide in 2010, at the age of 47.

“Great care has been taken to archive and preserve Mark’s music,” Matt said. “We are very thankful for Mark and the beauty he brought to this world.” You can listen to the track below.

Since Linkous’ passing, unreleased and new tracks have been shared in tribute to the late frontman.

In 2018, PJ Harvey and John Parish shared the song “Sorry For Your Loss” in tribute to Linkous.

Linkous formed Sparklehorse in 1995, and would later collaborate with Harvey and Parish on the 2001 album It’s A Wonderful Life.

A year later, Danger Mouse shared an unreleased track from his project with the late Sparklehorse frontman – 2010’s Dark Night Of The Soul.

The pair worked on the track “Ninjarous” in 2009 alongside rapper MF Doom and The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney.

Mark [Linkous] and I worked on a lot of music together,” Danger Mouse previously said. “But it was the song that he and I wrote and recorded with MF DOOM that really resonated with him. It was one of his favourites, so I’m happy to have this opportunity to pay tribute to him by getting it out there.”

Dark Night Of The Soul also featured contributions from the likes of Julian Casablancas, Iggy Pop, and The Flaming Lips. Its visuals were provided by David Lynch.

Meanwhile, a feature-length documentary about Linkous, titled This Is Sparklehorse, was released in October. It was made by UK filmmakers Alex Crowton and Bobby Dass of Bo-Ho Films, and featured Lynch along with Grandaddy’s Jason Lytle and Portishead’s Adrian Utley.

Originally published on NME
