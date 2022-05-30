Listen to Angel Olsen’s cover of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings”

Angel Olsen has covered Bob Dylan’s 1964 classic “One Too Many Mornings” – listen below.

Olsen’s gentle reimagining of the track appears on the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls (starring Elisabeth Moss).

The album features selections of the show’s original music composed by Claudia Sarne, with Olsen’s cover appearing as the third track on the record.

Advertisement

Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) as a Chicago newspaper archivist who is the survivor of a traumatic assault. When she learns of a recent murder that’s linked to her case, she teams up with journalist Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to understand her blurred reality and uncover the killer’s identity.

In other news, Angel Olsen shared her new single “Through The Fires” earlier this month.

The song is taken from her forthcoming new album Big Time, which is set for release on June 3 via Jagjaguwar. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Whole New Mess, which featured a host of reworkings of tracks from Olsen’s 2019 LP All Mirrors.

“Through The Fires” is the third preview of Big Time to be released following its title track and her March single “All The Good Times”.

Olsen will head out on a UK and Ireland tour in support of Big Time in October. You can see her upcoming tour dates below.

Advertisement

October

18 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19 – The Forum, Bath

20 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

21 – Albert Hall, Manchester

24 – Vicar Street, Dublin