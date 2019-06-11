Listen to 18 hours (!) of Radiohead’s OK Computer outtakes

Band officially release hacked material in aid of Extinction Rebellion

Last week, it emerged that 18 hours of unheard outtakes from Radiohead’s OK Computer sessions were being touted online by a bootlegger demanding $800 per track (or $150,000 for the entire set).

Today, Radiohead have responded by releasing all the material in question – originally archived by Thom Yorke on 18 minidiscs, dating from 1995-8 – on Bandcamp in aid of Extinction Rebellion.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The minidiscs contain numerous demo, studio and live versions of the songs from OK Computer, as well as tracks originally left off the album, including “Lift” and “True Love Waits”.

Listen below, or go here to download the entire bundle for £18, with all proceeds going to Extinction Rebellion. The music will be available for the next 18 days.

MINIDISCS [HACKED] by Radiohead

“It’s not v interesting… there’s a lot of it,” wrote Yorke on Bandcamp. “As it’s out there it may as well be out there until we all get bored and move on.”

Posting on Twitter, his bandmate Jonny Greenwood added: “Never intended for public consumption (though some clips did reach the cassette in the OK Computer reissue) it’s only tangentially interesting. And very, very long. Not a phone download. Rainy out, isn’t it though?”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from June 13, and available to order online now – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find The Rolling Stones, The Raconteurs, Woodstock, Black Sabbath, Beak>, Doves, Jimmy Cliff, Billy Childish, the Flamingo Club and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including The Black Keys, 75 Dollar Bill, House And Land, Trash Kit, Mega Bog and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.